NJ Spotlight News: October 7, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

NJ Dems channel outrage over Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Democrats gather for four-day state convention.

Biden and Bon Jovi attend fundraiser at Murphy’s house

A Democratic Party official said the event raised about $1 million.

OPEC’s cut in oil production expected to raise cost of diesel, heating oil

Tom Kloza: “With diesel and heating oil, it’s looking scary for the Northeast.”

Hazard NJ: Cleanup nears completion at National Lead site in South Jersey

Interview with podcast host Jordan Gass-Poore’

Librarians expand their skill set to meet growing demands

“Librarians became almost IT specialists for the school districts.”