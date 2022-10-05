NJ Spotlight News: October 5, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

State urged to intervene as problems persist at Trenton water utility

Political dysfunction stalls repairs, other municipalities want action.

Women’s soccer team owned by Gov. Murphy is named in abuse report

The report documents allegations made against former head coach.

Newark rehires retired teachers to fill vacancies

Returning to work won’t affect the teachers’ pensions or benefits.

Proposed law: Parents must be notified when kids are locked in isolation rooms

The move comes after an investigation by Star-Ledger reporter Kelly Heyboer.

Resistance to NJ’s warehouse boom continues

Guidance on where to site warehouses prompts support — and criticism.