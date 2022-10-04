NJ Spotlight News: October 4, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

NJ is ‘the nation’s center of offshore wind,’ Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy addresses hundreds of clean-energy stakeholders at Atlantic City conference.

Increase in homelessness in NJ, annual count shows

The new report also reveals a big racial disparity in the rate of homelessness.

What’s in Newark’s new development master plan?

Deputy Mayor Allison Ladd discusses the 10-year plan.

Hoboken to hire social workers to help homeless community

Other municipalities, including Newark, have employed social workers in that role.

Business Report: Child tax credits, fewer job openings, business grants

A compilation of today’s top business stories

Mayor Mac’s Cafe, where students with special needs learn life skills

The café is a partnership between Woodbridge school district and the municipality.