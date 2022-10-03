NJ Spotlight News: October 3, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Climate change raises flooding risk for many hospitals, study finds

Harvard-Boston University study says many NJ hospitals imperiled.

‘Crisis of antisemitism’ is focus of House committee hearing held in NJ

Rep. Josh Gottheimer: “I hear stories of residents having to carry pepper spray.”

Rising seas projected to exact heavy toll on NJ’s tax base

An estimated $6.3 billion-plus worth of tax-ratable property could be underwater by 2050.

Tom Kean Jr. gives cold shoulder to media

“I’ve never seen a campaign like this where the candidate won’t talk.”

Business Report: Wall Street gives NJ good marks, more Hispanic-owned businesses, Newark hires retired teachers

A compilation of today’s top business stories

Memorial service held for former Gov. Jim Florio

Florio died last Monday at the age of 85.