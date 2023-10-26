NJ Spotlight News: October 26, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Sen. Menendez defends himself against corruption charges

Exclusive interview: NJ senior senator says he will clear his name.

Security of Israel remains priority, Rep. Sherrill says

NJ congresswoman says “better outcome for Palestinian civilians” must also be ensured.

Taking stock of program that helps people in crisis

ARRIVE Together teams logged 1,300 cases in 10 New Jersey counties.

Commercial cleaners could strike if no contract deal reached

Union is negotiating with cleaning companies for first time in four years.

United flight attendants join ‘day of action’ at Newark airport

United Auto Workers union strikes tentative deal with Ford.