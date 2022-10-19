NJ Spotlight News: October 19, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Democrats hold big cash advantage over Republicans in House races

Dems have raised more, and have more cash on hand in the most competitive districts.

Rising inflation forces restaurants to pivot hard

They’re increasing prices, reducing hours or trying to get by with fewer workers.

Temporary worker bill pulled, angering sponsors and advocates

The measure would ensure basic protections for temporary workers.

Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?

Investigation finds Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has fallen well short of its official goals.

Business Report: Gas prices, cost of climate change in NJ, mortgage rates

A compilation of today’s top business stories