NJ Spotlight News: October 11, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

‘Body brokering’ alleged to be rampant in addiction rehab industry

SCI agents highlight alleged predatory practices as investigation continues.

Is DACA protection back to square one?

Menendez says Republican votes are needed to pass legislation.

Immigrant renters face extreme hardships, report says

Immigrant advocacy group conducted survey in Elizabeth, Passaic and Perth Amboy.

Ukrainian reporters share stories of covering the war

“I understand that my country needs me, and I can do a lot to give freedom to my country.”

New poll reveals shift in public perceptions of COVID-19

Just 33% said they’re very likely to get the new bivalent booster.

Health workers allege union-busting in Rutgers-RWJBarnabas hirings

Workers allege the university has been shifting union jobs to its private partner.