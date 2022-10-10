NJ Spotlight News: October 10, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

VP Harris attends fundraiser in Princeton

NJ Democratic leaders join abortion rights protest in Montclair.

Expungement of marijuana convictions slowed by bottlenecks

Some advocates would like expungement of higher-level marijuana crimes.

Breaking the chains of domestic violence

Center for Hope and Safety in Bergen County used to serve 30 people a day, now almost 120.

Another former Edna Mahan officer indicted, charged with sexual assault

Federal authorities previously announced a plan to rein in abuse at the women’s prison.

Business Report: Manufacturing momentum, flood disclosure bill, state health benefits

A compilation of today’s top business stories

‘Fossil-free’ movement gathers steam in NJ

Princeton prepares to cut ties with major fossil fuel companies.