NJ Spotlight News: November 8, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

NJ midterms 2022: Steady turnout in Kean’s home territory

Republican Tom Kean Jr. takes third shot at 7th District seat.

NJ midterms 2022: Malinowski campaigns down to the wire

Volunteers spent Election Day canvassing for under-pressure Democratic congressman.

NJ midterms 2022: In 3rd District, Kim and Healey keep up appeals to voters

Analysts say the race has been tightening in Healey’s favor.

NJ midterms 2022: On easy Election Day, officials hope for good turnout

But problems were reported with voting machines in Mercer County.

NJ midterms 2022: Delayed results expected for Trenton’s mayoral race

Mercer County voting machine glitch could slow results for rancorous race.

NJ midterms 2022: What to expect in this consequential election

Outcome is considered a verdict on President Biden.

Business Report: Online gambling, settlement over data breaches, improving Camden transport

A compilation of today’s top business stories