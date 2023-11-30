NJ Spotlight News: November 30, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Murphy: $15 congestion pricing toll ‘unfair’

‘It’s ripping off NJ commuters to pay for whatever financial failings the MTA has.’

New report finds gun owners see little value in securing firearms

Interview: Mike Anestis, executive director of New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center

Casino smoking ban vote delayed after heated debated

Another hearing could be scheduled in December.

Advocates: End of CBT surcharge is a tax break for corporations

Some want to make the 2.5% surcharge permanent.

Bergen County man arrested for assault in Jersey City bar

Victim claims it was a hate crime.