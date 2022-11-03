NJ Spotlight News: November 3, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Newark PD credits community with helping save officers

Praise for stronger bond between police and community.

Everything is in place to ensure ‘safe and secure election’ in NJ

Interview with NJ Office of Homeland Security director Laurie Doran

Democratic lawmakers, advocates decry alleged ‘anti-white bigotry’

Republican congressional candidate Billy Prempeh attempted to disrupt press conference.

College course focuses on NJ’s midterm races

Each student taking Rider University class tracks one congressional race.

Trying to bridge communication gap to improve health care

Special conference focuses on improving major health care transitions.

What’s putting pressure on NJ property taxes?

Rising health care costs and funding of public-worker pensions increase the burden.