NJ Spotlight News: November 21, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

What to know as ‘walking pneumonia’ spreads

Interview: Epidemiologist Stephanie Silvera, Montclair State University

Justice Department finds pattern of misconduct by Trenton police

Results of yearlong investigation were released Thursday.

Murphy delivers keynote at League of Municipalities

The governor focused on economic growth and affordability.

NJ mandates postpartum care plans for all pregnancies

Maternal health providers must make postpartum plan early in pregnancy.

End mandatory minimum sentences in nonviolent drug cases?

NJ commission also recommends other sentencing reforms.

World Cup’s challenges and opportunities for NJ

State’s first men’s World Cup since 1994 expected to bring in big tourism.