NJ Spotlight News: November 2, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
Supporters still bullish on NJ offshore wind despite Ørsted exit
But delays are expected, and there’s a prospect of price hikes.
The focus is on civil liberties for some voters
Hot-button social issues are driving some people to the polls.
Seafood products made with forced labor are widespread, investigation finds
Interview: Ian Urbina, The Outlaw Ocean Project
Public housing residents in Atlantic City decry poor living conditions
A lawsuit filed a year ago prompted some repairs.
Program to better help people in mental health crisis launches in 12th NJ county
The program pairs mental health specialists with police.