NJ Spotlight News: November 2, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Supporters still bullish on NJ offshore wind despite Ørsted exit

But delays are expected, and there’s a prospect of price hikes.

The focus is on civil liberties for some voters

Hot-button social issues are driving some people to the polls.

Seafood products made with forced labor are widespread, investigation finds

Interview: Ian Urbina, The Outlaw Ocean Project

Public housing residents in Atlantic City decry poor living conditions

A lawsuit filed a year ago prompted some repairs.

Program to better help people in mental health crisis launches in 12th NJ county

The program pairs mental health specialists with police.