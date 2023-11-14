NJ Spotlight News: November 14, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Hate crimes surge in NJ amid Israel-Hamas war

Interview: James Dennehy, Special Agent in Charge, Newark FBI field office

West Bank killings hit home for Palestinian American community in NJ

What family members have learned of fatal attacks.

Partnership seeks to address teacher shortages in north Jersey

Montclair State University is offering one of the state’s new “earn-as-you-learn” programs.

Environmentalists fault NJ Transit for ordering 750 new diesel buses

Transit agency too slow in drive for cleaner energy, critics say.

New report details how climate change is reshaping America and NJ

Interview: David Robinson, New Jersey State Climatologist