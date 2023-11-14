NJ Spotlight News: November 14, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
Hate crimes surge in NJ amid Israel-Hamas war
Interview: James Dennehy, Special Agent in Charge, Newark FBI field office
West Bank killings hit home for Palestinian American community in NJ
What family members have learned of fatal attacks.
Partnership seeks to address teacher shortages in north Jersey
Montclair State University is offering one of the state’s new “earn-as-you-learn” programs.
Environmentalists fault NJ Transit for ordering 750 new diesel buses
Transit agency too slow in drive for cleaner energy, critics say.
New report details how climate change is reshaping America and NJ
Interview: David Robinson, New Jersey State Climatologist