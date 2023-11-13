NJ Spotlight News: November 13, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Pushback against Tammy Murphy as candidate to replace Menendez

Resistance to Democratic Party bosses anointing replacement for senator

Lakewood sends a Democrat on a mission to Legislature

Candidate switched from GOP in strategic try for more direct influence.

Christie visits Israel, dismisses calls for cease-fire

Former NJ governor said US must stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Israel.

Inflation hits NJ’s Black and Hispanic households hardest, report says

Interview: Yana van der Meulen Rodgers, Center for Women and Work

Unsheltered homelessness drops in NJ — latest data

Program that helps families facing eviction highlighted.

Pallone proposes ban on water beads marketed to children

Consumer advocates say the colorful beads can pose severe health risks to children.

Newark fire department unprepared for fatal ship fire, investigation finds

Interview: Ted Sherman, NJ Advance Media