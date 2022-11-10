NJ Spotlight News: November 10, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Polarizing issues permeated school board campaigns

The state’s health and sex-education curriculum was a hot-button issue.

Not many in NJ want Murphy or Christie to run for president, poll finds

Interview: Dan Cassino of Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll

Arrest made in connection with threat to NJ synagogues

The threat on social media led the FBI to warn of a broad security risk.

Campaigning for more mental health services in schools, less policing

More than 300 Elizabeth high school students marched to demand a switch in resources.

Conditionally approved cannabis businesses still face challenges

Approval is just step one in a difficult process to open up shop.

Latest consumer price index hints at cooling inflation

NJ lawmakers to focus on making state’s finances more easily understood