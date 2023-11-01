NJ Spotlight News: November 1, 2023

NJ Spotlight News | November 1, 2023 | Full Episodes

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Offshore wind cancellation a blow to Murphy agenda as Dems face heated elections

Republican leaders blast governor’s clean-energy goals.

Is NJ affordability an election factor?

Republicans and Democrats have different approaches to tackling affordability concerns.

Student protesters demand Rutgers dump Israeli investments

Pro-Palestinian demonstration was part of action on campuses nationwide.

NJ inmate complaints — property, health care, safety

State corrections ombudsperson, an independent watchdog, releases annual report.

Class-action lawsuit tries to halt NYC congestion pricing plan

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich announces latest effort to block the plan.

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