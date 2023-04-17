NJ Spotlight News: Monday 17, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Contract issues yet to be resolved at Rutgers

Sticking points include funding for graduate assistants, student debt forgiveness.

Collaborating to turns things around at New Jersey City University

Officials take heart from Murphy’s intervention in Rutgers dispute.

Confusion over access to abortion pill as legal fight unfolds

U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocked restriction expires midnight Wednesday.

Major increase in domestic violence calls to Bergen County center

Center for Hope & Safety’s hotline received 80% more calls in 2022 than in 2021.

Cannabis regulators reverse decision to deny Curaleaf licenses

The reversal came hours after State House rally by Curaleaf employees, leaders.

Strike at Liberty Coca-Cola, union rejects ‘insulting’ contract proposal

Some 400 workers at region’s largest soft drink distributor want higher wages, better benefits.

Sports betting revenue for AC casinos up 15% in March

But most casinos still struggling to restore in-person gambling to pre-pandemic levels.