NJ Spotlight News: May 7, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal uncertain

Interview: Trita Parsi, expert on geopolitics in the Middle East

Murphy calls out Rutgers for deal with pro-Palestinian protestors

Rutgers – Newark protests continue, university president plans to meet with congressional critics.

More mental health services for NJ college students

State officials announce free access to teletherapy for students.

What’s the plan for thousands of AI cameras in Newark schools?

“They say these cameras will help make schools safer,” says reporter Jessie Gómez.

Pallone pushes for more online privacy protections

Congressman hosts roundtable on ways to bolster protections.

Record recreational cannabis sales in NJ

The Cannabis Regulatory Commission says buyers are moving away from the black market.