NJ Spotlight News: May 7, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal uncertain
Interview: Trita Parsi, expert on geopolitics in the Middle East
Murphy calls out Rutgers for deal with pro-Palestinian protestors
Rutgers – Newark protests continue, university president plans to meet with congressional critics.
More mental health services for NJ college students
State officials announce free access to teletherapy for students.
What’s the plan for thousands of AI cameras in Newark schools?
“They say these cameras will help make schools safer,” says reporter Jessie Gómez.
Pallone pushes for more online privacy protections
Congressman hosts roundtable on ways to bolster protections.
Record recreational cannabis sales in NJ
The Cannabis Regulatory Commission says buyers are moving away from the black market.