NJ Spotlight News: May 30, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
Trump tariff whiplash adds to economic uncertainty
Interview: Parul Jain, associate professor of economics and finance, Rutgers University
Medicaid recipients condemn proposed cuts: ‘We should not have to beg’
Gov. Phil Murphy hosts roundtable discussion on possible cuts.
Democratic candidates on attack in final days of primary
Opponents turn their attention to front-runner Mikie Sherrill.
Uncovering the lives of Black soldiers in Washington’s army
Fourteen unknown Black men fought in the Battle of Princeton.