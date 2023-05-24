NJ Spotlight News: May 24, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
School book bans: Emotions run high in Roxbury
Cheers, jeers and heckling at crowded school board meeting
Russian court extends detention of reporter Evan Gershkovich
The New Jersey native was arrested on espionage charges March 29.
Potential use of AI in security system for Newark schools raises concerns
Interview: Jessie Gomez, reporter with Chalkbeat Newark
Lawmakers hear arguments for and against reform of liquor licensing
Towns currently are allowed one license for every 3,000 residents.
US Surgeon General warns that social media can harm children, teens
“Extreme, inappropriate and harmful content” is being spread to adolescents.