NJ Spotlight News: May 24, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

School book bans: Emotions run high in Roxbury

Cheers, jeers and heckling at crowded school board meeting

Russian court extends detention of reporter Evan Gershkovich

The New Jersey native was arrested on espionage charges March 29.

Potential use of AI in security system for Newark schools raises concerns

Interview: Jessie Gomez, reporter with Chalkbeat Newark

Lawmakers hear arguments for and against reform of liquor licensing

Towns currently are allowed one license for every 3,000 residents.

US Surgeon General warns that social media can harm children, teens

“Extreme, inappropriate and harmful content” is being spread to adolescents.