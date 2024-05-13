NJ Spotlight News: May 13, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Jury selection begins in Menendez’s second corruption trial

Judge expects a seven-week trial.

‘They came loaded for bear’ in Menendez trial, former federal prosecutor says

Interview: Chris Gramiccioni, former assistant U.S. attorney for New Jersey

Candidates declare for special election to replace late Rep. Payne Jr.

A dozen Democrats and one Republican enter the race

Oral arguments begin in lawsuit over smoking in NJ casinos

Some casino employees argue against casino exception in NJ’s Smoke-Free Air Act.

No curriculum yet for media literacy education in NJ

A year-old law mandates media literacy education for K-12 students.