NJ Spotlight News: March 6, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

New poll: Ciattarelli leads GOP candidates in favorability

The advantage could narrow as President Donald Trump’s supporters continue to grow in the party.

Ukrainians in NJ say Trump’s cuts to war aid are a betrayal

Dismay as Trump administration cuts off all aid, including military and intelligence support.

Hundreds rally to protest potential Medicaid cuts

Cuts could be devastating, NJ disability rights advocate says.

Camden residents slam EMR after large fire at scrapyard

Company’s waterfront scrapyard previously caught fire in 2022, been fined by DEP multiple times.

New Jersey City University plans merger with Kean

The university has been grappling with deep financial problems.

George Washington Bridge gets a major tuneup

Workers finished replacing the bridge’s original steel suspender ropes.