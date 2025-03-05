NJ Spotlight News: March 5, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Baraka, Fulop and Sherrill show strength in governor’s race, poll shows

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is best-known, most well-liked candidate among six Democrats, FDU Poll indicates.

Immigrants feeling pressured with few allies in power

Immigrant advocates call for New Jersey lawmakers to pass the Immigrant Trust Act.

Looking back at the COVID-19 pandemic 5 years later

Interview: Lilo H. Stainton, health care writer, NJ Spotlight News

Murphy’s proposal to hike gambling taxes draws mixed reaction

The governor’s budget plan includes online gambling and sports betting tax increases.