NJ Spotlight News: March 3, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Wildfires erupt across NJ amid ongoing drought conditions

Dry, warm and windy weather over the weekend led to a spate of fires.

School districts want more changes to funding formula

Guardrails were added to the school funding allocation by Murphy.

New focus on NJ’s ‘massive disparity’ in wealth

Interview: Cid Wilson, Wealth Disparity Task Force

Is NJ’s power grid prepared for large-scale AI data centers?

Lawmakers consider the growing energy demands — and costs — of artificial intelligence.

Editor’s note: The program includes a segment on a recent forum for Democratic candidates for governor. That segment incorrectly identified why protestors were at the event. They were there to seek support for Palestine.