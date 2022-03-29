NJ Spotlight News: March 29, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

NJ business owners feel impact of boycotts on Russian products

There is a potential loss of jobs due to boycotts.

Mixed reactions to $973M budget for Jersey City’s public schools

Mayor Steve Fulop says avenues other than increased property taxes should be explored

Business Report: Johnson & Johnson to stop some operations in Russia, tax relief, Chris Rock in AC

A compilation of today’s top business stories.

Many don’t receive medications to treat opioid use disorder, research shows

Dr. Hillary Samples, assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, discusses the gaps in treatment and needed changes.

Why same-day voter registration is still a long shot in NJ

With Senate President Nick Scutari turning thumbs down, lawmakers won’t get to vote on same-day voting bill anytime soon.