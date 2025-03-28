NJ Spotlight News: March 28, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Former Union County jail up for sale, drawing questions

Community members are worried the jail will be converted to an ICE detention center.

Frustrations mount for NJ beneficiaries of Social Security

‘They’re afraid. They think their benefits are going to be taken away.’

Hundreds gather to demand the release of student detained by ICE

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student, was detained on March 8.

Anti-sex trafficking campaign targets March Madness cities

Interview: Yasmin Vafa, co-founder and executive director of Rights4Girls

NJ Republican representatives avoid in-person town halls

Interview: Colleen O’Dea, senior writer and projects editor, NJ Spotlight News