NJ Spotlight News: March 28, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
Former Union County jail up for sale, drawing questions
Community members are worried the jail will be converted to an ICE detention center.
Frustrations mount for NJ beneficiaries of Social Security
‘They’re afraid. They think their benefits are going to be taken away.’
Hundreds gather to demand the release of student detained by ICE
Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student, was detained on March 8.
Anti-sex trafficking campaign targets March Madness cities
Interview: Yasmin Vafa, co-founder and executive director of Rights4Girls
NJ Republican representatives avoid in-person town halls
Interview: Colleen O’Dea, senior writer and projects editor, NJ Spotlight News