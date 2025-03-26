NJ Spotlight News: March 26, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Some of Murphy’s proposed taxes won’t survive, Senate Democrat says

Sen. Paul Sarlo was speaking at first public hearing on governor’s budget plan.

Supreme Court upholds ‘ghost gun’ policy

Seven justices agreed that ghost guns should be subject to serial numbers, sales receipts and background checks.

Critics slam Trump for how Venezuelan migrants were deported

Immigrant advocates say Alien Enemies Act was unlawfully used.

How interim US Attorney for NJ avoids Senate vetting

Interview: Ben Hulac, Washington, D.C. correspondent, NJ Spotlight News