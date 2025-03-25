NJ Spotlight News: March 25, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Rutgers study debunks argument that guns make people safer

Interview: Mike Anestis, executive director, New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center

Apartment building residents raise safety issues after I-80 sinkholes

AvalonBay Communities says engineering surveys confirm the building in Wharton is safe.

Democrats target GOP districts for town hall events

NJ members of Congress highlight the absence of Republican representatives.

EV advocates warn NJ likely to miss 2025 goal

Retailers say changes in state policy are deterring potential buyers.