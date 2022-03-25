NJ Spotlight News: March 25, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Desperate Ukrainian refugees want faster path to safety, jobs

“It’s already traumatizing that they had to pick up and leave their country, in fear of their lives.”

Menendez confident NJ is up to challenge of housing Ukrainian refugees

The senator also discusses the latest developments in the overall U.S. response to the crisis in Ukraine.

US Supreme Court blocks NJ’s exit from Waterfront Commission

Gov. Murphy said he’s optimistic the state will prevail in a court case over NY-NJ commission.

Business Report: In-person help on unemployment claims, utility shut-off protection

A compilation of today’s top business stories.

‘Unbelievable roller coaster of emotions’ for Saint Peter’s fans

Supporters make their way to Philadelphia for the Sweet 16 game against Purdue.

NJ Senate OKs bill to remove this test for aspiring teachers

Opponents of the test say it duplicates other assessments.

NJ is in most serious spring dry spell since 2017

There’s a moderate drought in much of South Jersey. The entire state is abnormally dry.