NJ Spotlight News: March 24, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Opening arguments set tone for Nadine Menendez trial

The trial was delayed for months as wife of Bob Menendez, former senator, underwent cancer treatment.

Trump names his former lawyer as interim US attorney for NJ

Alina Habba, a Summit native, represented Trump in high-stakes New York civil trials.

Sinkhole on I-287 stirs more highway troubles in Morris County

Officials say the hole was caused by a collapsed drainage pipe, unlike I-80 sinkholes.

Stand-alone Department of Veterans Affairs proposed for NJ

Interview: Jay Boxwell, legislative director for NJ VFW

NJ wildfire season starts with ‘tinder-dry’ conditions in places

More rain needed for state to escape drought conditions that began last fall, experts say.