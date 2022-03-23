NJ Spotlight News: March 23, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

COVID-19 vaccinations stall as case numbers plunge, urgency wanes

About 22% of New Jersey residents remain unvaccinated against the disease.

Key take-aways from confirmation hearing of Ketanji Brown Jackson

Kim Mutcherson, co-dean at Rutgers Camden Law School, attended the hearing on Supreme Court nominee Tuesday.

Indoor smoking ban in Atlantic City casinos could pass

Legislation to make it happen now has 22 sponsors and co-sponsors in the Assembly, and 13 in the Senate.

Business Report: Looking for tax relief, court nixes planned hospital merger

A compilation of today’s top business stories.

Pep rally sets up Saint Peter’s for Sweet 16

It took less than an hour for the Jersey City university to sell out of tickets for Friday’s men’s basketball game against Purdue.

Biden heads to Europe, relief convoy attacked in Ukraine

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill pushes for legislation to stop Russia from being able to sell off gold reserves.

Levels of lead in Newark children decreased in recent years, report says

The greatest risk of lead exposure for children continues to come from lead paint and dust.