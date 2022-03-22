NJ Spotlight News: March 22, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

How one Ukrainian community group has turned to aiding refugees

Interview with Oksana Condon, president of Ukrainian Jersey City.

Social justice advocates express concerns over bill amending bail reform

A vote on bail reform is scheduled to take place in the Assembly on Thursday.

Some towns look at consolidation, push back

Could Gov. Phil Murphy have some success as he floats the idea during this year’s budget process?

‘We made history — it was shocking.’ Saint Peter’s welcomes March Madness spotlight

Victories by the men’s basketball team have drawn huge attention to the university in Jersey City.

Trenton mayor calls for release of video related to police shooting

The shooting left a man paralyzed.

Self-serve at the gas pump is off the menu again

Senate President opposes pump-your-own gas bill.

Judge rules former Paterson mayor can’t run for office again

Former Mayor Joey Torres was convicted of corruption in 2017.

More Tropical Storm Ida aid to be made available

Funding is coming from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.