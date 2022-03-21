NJ Spotlight News: March 21, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant in New Jersey news, what’s important and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Budget season begins with virtual public session

New Jersey residents raise concern over taxes and affordability, a new poll says.

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Ukraine, global food crisis looms

Interview with Republican Congressman Chris Smith.

People calculate COVID-19 risks to eat out, see a movie, travel

Health experts say to do the COVID math, figure out who’s vulnerable and decide off that.

Historic confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson begins

Kim Mutcherson, co-dean of Rutgers Camden Law school, discusses what to expect this week.

Proposed legislation to hold home appraisers accountable for discriminatory housing practices

If passed, appraisers could have their license suspended or revoked.

Business Report: Increase EV charging stations in NJ, tax relief for drivers, Rutgers launches program for retiring business owners

A compilation of today’s top business stories.

Saint Peter’s advances to NCAA Sweet 16

The Peacocks march on to knock off the No. 7 seed Murray State this past Saturday.