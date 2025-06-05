NJ Spotlight News: June 5, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Murphy announces $430M in relief for rising electricity rates

Lower and moderate-income households will see at least $250 rebates.

Summit’s ordinance passes, bars homeless from camping outdoors

The amended ordinance requires shelter to be offered before threatening fines or arrest.

Protesters slam new ICE crackdowns, Trump travel ban

The Trump administration is targeting pro-Palestinian student protestors.

Thousands of naloxone kits to be distributed across NJ

RWJBarnabas Health leads one of the nation’s largest in-hospital peer recovery programs.