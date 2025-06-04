NJ Spotlight News: June 4, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

NJ primary 2025: Candidates for governor pitch affordability solutions

Voters are worried about high taxes and rising costs.

Murphy applauds community solar program as energy costs climb

“We should be doing these morning, noon and night, up and down New Jersey.”

Police spending tied to Black residents’ deaths, study says

Interview: Devin English, associate professor, Rutgers University

Decision to shutter Job Corps stuns students, administrators

“My biggest fear is that a lot of students don’t have places to go at all.”