NJ Spotlight News: June 30, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Sen. Scutari praises budget as ‘greatest budget in New Jersey history’

The budget maintains more than a $10 billion surplus.

Environment NJ director on impact of SCOTUS greenhouse-gas ruling

West Virginia vs EPA is among the most significant decisions for clean air in decades.

Newark PD instituted new policies and practices after 2014 investigation

Newark’s internal affairs department didn’t properly investigate complaints against officers.

Business Report: UI taxes increase, AC casinos workers strike, funds for Asbury Park’s brownfields

A compilation of today’s top business stories

NJ’s cultural center continues to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine

They say the most important donations now are medical supplies and clothing.

Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Jackson is the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Most Americans disagree with SCOTUS on concealed handguns, poll finds

The Monmouth University poll also finds support for gun safety remains high.