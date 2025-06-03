NJ Spotlight News: June 3, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Newark mayor sues federal officials over arrest

Ras Baraka was arrested outside of Delaney Hall last month, then charges were dropped.

NJ primary 2025: First day of early in-person voting

More than 271,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been received statewide as of Tuesday morning.

Funding cuts slam violence intervention programs

Interview: Aqeela Sherrills, co-founder, Community-Based Public Safety Collective