NJ Spotlight News: June 28, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Ex-aide to Meadows testifies White House was aware violence might erupt at Capitol

Bombshell testimony to House select committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

NJ abortion providers fear violence, request security after Roe overturned

Even before Supreme Court’s ruling, reports of violence at clinics nationwide had soared.

NJ’s $50.6B budget nears final votes. What’s in it?

Property-tax relief, full state pension payment, sales-tax holiday, record surplus

High stress at airports as flight cancellations continue

Days of mass cancellations test patience of tired travelers.

NJ courts soon to get seven new judges amid dire shortage?

A Senate committee approved seven judicial nominees Monday. Next up, a full Senate vote.

Hip-hop’s impact is highlighted in Newark exhibit

Fifty years of hip-hop music, art, culture seen through photographs by Ernie Paniccioli