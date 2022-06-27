NJ Spotlight News: June 27, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Rep. Smith lauds court’s abortion decision, raps Murphy and NJ lawmakers

Health care providers assess the consequences of the end to federal abortion right.

Liberty State Park legislation advances as fight over its future continues

Opponents of the legislation say it paves the way for privatization.

NJ’s allergy season is longer, harder due to climate change

New analysis finds the pollen season averages an extra 14 days statewide.

NJ Transit wants court to ban work stoppages by engineers union

Recent union “sick-out” led to widespread train cancellations.