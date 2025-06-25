NJ Spotlight News: June 25, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Where does NJ’s budget and its tax increases stand now?

Committees plan hearings Thursday as NJ budget deadline nears.

LaMonica McIver pleads not guilty to federal assault charges

The congresswoman was charged after an altercation with federal agents outside Delaney Hall in May.

Watson Coleman sounds off on Trump ‘power grab’

Interview: U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman