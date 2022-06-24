NJ Spotlight News: June 24, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; Murphy, others react

Demonstrations to protest the ruling were being planned around the state.

After court ruling on NY gun law, Murphy wants new limits in NJ

Gov. Murphy: “A right to carry a concealed weapon is in actuality a recipe for tragedy.”

Immigrants rally to demand more rights and protections

The rally in Trenton was organized by New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice.

Rashajon Johnson, a profile in hope: Watch latest episode of ‘21’

Johnson explains how his upbringing inspired Hope With N, his nonprofit.