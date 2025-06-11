NJ Spotlight News: June 11, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

LaMonica McIver indictment raises the stakes

Congress member said the charges are “brazen attempt at political intimidation.”

Atlantic Shores withdrawal jolts NJ’s offshore wind plans

The company left door open to return.

Sherrill comes out swinging against Ciattarelli

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who easily won the Democratic nomination for governor, focuses on GOP opponent.

A feisty Jack Ciattarelli betting on third try for governor

Former assemblyman won his party’s nomination for the November general election.