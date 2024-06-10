NJ Spotlight News: June 10, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Murphy picks former acting AG, Rutgers counsel for top court

John Jay Hoffman will replace Justice Lee Solomon, who, at 70, is aging off the court.

Star witness back on the stand at Menendez bribery trial

Jose Uribe pleaded guilty to the charges and is cooperating with prosecutors.

Legislation is aimed at protecting librarians from abuse, intimidation

Interview: Hannah Gross, NJ Spotlight News’ education and child welfare writer

NJCU facing fiscal cliff, what’s next?