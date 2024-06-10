NJ Spotlight News: June 10, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
Murphy picks former acting AG, Rutgers counsel for top court
John Jay Hoffman will replace Justice Lee Solomon, who, at 70, is aging off the court.
Star witness back on the stand at Menendez bribery trial
Jose Uribe pleaded guilty to the charges and is cooperating with prosecutors.
Legislation is aimed at protecting librarians from abuse, intimidation
Interview: Hannah Gross, NJ Spotlight News’ education and child welfare writer
NJCU facing fiscal cliff, what’s next?
NJ lawmakers debate investing more money into New Jersey City University.
Hosting 2026 World Cup games in NJ is a ‘massive undertaking’
Eight games will be played in the Meadowlands, more than at any other site.