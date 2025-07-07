NJ Spotlight News: July 7, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Bracing for Medicaid cuts in NJ

As Trump lauds tax-cut law, NJ officials and Medicaid users fear services will be slashed.

Lawmakers move to take State Police from attorney general’s control

Bipartisan group proposes shifting supervision of State Police to the governor.

NJ’s official 9/11 memorial is incomplete, in disrepair

Officials say Empty Sky project is considered complete though original design was never executed.

NJ restores $20M for community colleges

Governor’s proposal initially cut funding, lawmakers added some back in.