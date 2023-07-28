NJ Spotlight News: July 28, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Trump faces new charges in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Interview: Mary McCord, former acting Assistant Attorney General at DOJ

New Jersey grapples with soaring temperatures

Conditions blamed on heat drifting from southwest, stubborn humidity, climate change.

NJ frees man wrongly convicted of 2003 murder

Dion Miller was released Thursday after two decades behind bars.

How Cumberland County is struggling on a number of fronts

Even life expectancy is shorter than the statewide average.

Owner says order to shut down online supermarket is unfair

Shana Manradge says her main concern is to give Paterson neighbors healthy options.

Ørsted to be first tenant of NJ Wind Port

Lawsuit challenges big subsidies for offshore wind developer.