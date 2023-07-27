NJ Spotlight News: July 27, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Sherrill pushes for expanded access to contraception

NJ congresswoman says health care plans should cover full-year supply.

Ramapo Indian Hills school board votes to end student mental health programs

Many parents caught off guard by the vote, said the programs have been lifesaving.

Heat island effect drives up temperatures in NJ cities

Parts of Newark, Elizabeth can be up to 10 degrees hotter than suburban, rural communities.

School district to pay $9.1M to parents of 12-year-old who died by suicide

Rockway Township School District agrees to pay parents of Mallory Grossman.

Protesters demand drugmakers negotiate lower medication prices

Protest at HQ of Merck, which is leading lawsuit to block Biden effort to lower costs

Public invited to weigh in on Essex-Hudson Greenway

The public recreation trail will traverse some of NJ’s most densely populated areas.

Federal judge sides with NJ, OKs temp worker regulations

Mandates regarding pay can go into effect starting Aug. 5.