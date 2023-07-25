NJ Spotlight News: July 25, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Harmful algal blooms are back at NJ lakes

Department of Environmental Protection maps outbreaks across the state.

Dredging begins of Shrewsbury and Navesink rivers

Boaters had complained about high spots, silt and sandbars.

UPS and Teamsters reach tentative contract agreement

Voting to ratify the contract will begin Aug. 3.

Service workers in NJ get new employment protections

New law is “designed to protect workers, and specifically the lowest paid.”

NJ towns count up tax revenue from cannabis sales

How are municipalities benefiting? How are they spending the money?

New NJ law closes ‘stranger loophole’ in restraining orders

The law expands protections for victims of abuse and stalking.

Murphy to nominate Dr. Kaitlan Baston as next health commissioner

Judy Persichilli is set to retire in August.