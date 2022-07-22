NJ Spotlight News: July 22, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Will Jan. 6 Committee impact Trump influence on NJ elections?

Rider’s Micah Rasmussen says revelations from committee hearings could push NJ voters to question congressional candidates.

Gov. Tom Kean on Jan. 6 hearing, possible charges for Trump, impact on GOP

Gov. Kean joins NJ Spotlight News to offer his perspective.

Small businesses face issues getting OK for recreational cannabis

Zoning approval and proof of local support are both required for annual licenses.

Historic slave toolchest now on display at African American Heritage Museum

The chest belonged to the last recorded slave in South Jersey, Lucy Harris-Jackson.

Karanveer Pannu, a bullying prevention specialist: Watch latest episode of ‘21’

Pannu on finding the connection between the Sikh faith and passion for public service.