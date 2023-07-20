NJ Spotlight News: July 20, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

NJ Transit adopts $2.9B operating budget, no fare hikes

But the agency is facing a looming fiscal cliff.

Congestion pricing: Work begins to hammer out details

Drivers may be charged anywhere from $9 to $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

Several school superintendents are stepping down in Monmouth County

They include leaders of the two largest districts in the county.

Atlantic City pauses approval of cannabis businesses

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small explains the thinking behind the timeout.

Fares to increase for NYC subways and buses

Fares will go to $2.90 starting Aug. 20.

Newark’s summer youth employment program offers hands-on skills

Almost 3,000 students are taking part.