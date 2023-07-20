NJ Spotlight News: July 20, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
NJ Transit adopts $2.9B operating budget, no fare hikes
But the agency is facing a looming fiscal cliff.
Congestion pricing: Work begins to hammer out details
Drivers may be charged anywhere from $9 to $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.
Several school superintendents are stepping down in Monmouth County
They include leaders of the two largest districts in the county.
Atlantic City pauses approval of cannabis businesses
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small explains the thinking behind the timeout.
Fares to increase for NYC subways and buses
Fares will go to $2.90 starting Aug. 20.
Newark’s summer youth employment program offers hands-on skills
Almost 3,000 students are taking part.